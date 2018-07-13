12 July 2018

Nigeria: Govt to Unveil Logo, Name of National Carrier in UK

Photo: Premium Times
(file photo).
By Chinedu Eze

In line with its move to establish its planned national carrier, the federal government will next Thursday unveil the logo and name of the airline, at the Farnborough Air Show in the United Kingdom, THISDAY has gathered.

The Minister of State, Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, had earlier said that by December 19, the first five aircrafts of the airline would be delivered.

This will kick-off the operation of the national carrier, which would replace the defunct Nigeria Airways that was liquidated in 2003.

The unveiling of the airline logo and name in Farnborough Air Show is significant because the conference is the meeting place for aircraft manufacturers, engine manufacturers, lessors (aircraft leasing companies), aviation consultants and marketers.

THISDAY learnt that the federal government would hold a high level discussion with aircraft manufacturers and lessors and major aircraft maintenance organisations.

Officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the committee on the establishment of national carrier set up by the minister and that of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) are billed to depart to the UK this weekend for the meeting.

The minister had earlier insisted that the airline would be fully managed by private concerns; although government would commit funds to its management.

In 2016, the federal government inaugurated Transaction Adviser to spell out modalities for the national carrier.

In justifying the need for a national carrier for the country, an aviation consultant and the Chairman of Aso Savings, Ali Mohammed Magashi, noted that a national airline was necessary because the airline sub-sector does not guarantee better returns on investment.

Magashi argued that because of the poor return on investment, the private sector may not be able to invest the quantum of funds needed for the sector.

