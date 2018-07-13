Nigeria: Promoter of $1.1 Billion Qua Iboe Signs Agreement On Community Development Projects

Qua Iboe Power Plant Limited (QIPPL), the promoter of the $1.1billion Qua Iboe Power Plant, has signed a community partnership agreement (CPA), for the development of communities in Akwa Ibom State.

The agreement, being executed under the auspices of the Akwa Ibom State Government, covers critical areas such as community employment opportunities, procurement and supply contracts, and socio-economic development projects.

Its execution is a strategic move by QIPPL to proactively establish a positive relationship with neighbouring communities in the state, and collaborate with them to identify and develop sustainable programmes for accelerated socio-economic development.

The communities comprise Ibeno (where the power plant is located), Eket, Esit-Eket, Mkpat-Enin, Onna, and Ikot Abasi Local Government Areas. The projects are aimed at fostering hitch-free operations, and the promotion of orderliness in the areas to allow conducive investment/work environment at all times from construction to completion of the Power Plant.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer, Black Rhino Group, Brian Herlihy, commended Governor Emmanuel Udom for his support in ensuring the project comes on stream, and commence construction before the end of 2018.He said the company is investing about $1.1billion in the QIPP project, adding that over 12,000 people from Akwa Ibom would be employed during the construction of the project.

Herlihy hinted that aside the $1.1billion, ExxonMobil is also going to invest additional $500million for gas.Governor Udom applauded QIPPL and partners for the huge investment, adding that the project will provide solution to Nigeria's gas challenges.He assured the company of his governments support and commitment to the realization of the goal; "I am always glad to be associated with something that will drive employment, provide the bases for industrialization and I think the QIPP is just one of them".

In their separate remarks, the representatives of the projects host communities, Chief Okut Inyang Etim Inyang for Ukpenekang, Ibeno Local Government Area and Pastor Bassey William Umoh representing Eket local government area expressed appreciation for the QIPP project stressing that the coming of the project will change the fortunes of their people.

"The economy of our people and those in the host communities will improve with the coming on stream of the QIPP project and because of the numerous multiplier effect of this project, we in the host communities have agreed to cooperate to ensure the project succeeds.

"More jobs will be created via the project in our communities and more businesses will spring up in our localities", they stated.The QIPP project which is to be located in Ibeno when completed will ensure uninterrupted power supply in its immediate host communities of Eket, Ibeno, Esit Eket, Onna, Ikot Abasi and the entire Akwa Ibom State.