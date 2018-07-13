12 July 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Seaweed Contribution to Zanzibar Economy Increases

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Rosemary Mirondo Rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam — Seaweed is common name for countless species of marine plants and algae that grow in the ocean as well as in rivers, lakes and other water bodies.

The produce has become one of the highest commercial products for exports due to its mineral content in iodine, vitamins and calcium.

Zanzibar is the third producer of seaweed after the Philippines and Indonesia.

Zanzibar exports seaweed to Denmark, US, China, France and Belgium. Locally, there is a low demand for it in Dar es Salaam, Bukoba and Arusha.

Zanzibar Seaweed Cluster initiative secretary Rajab Ali Ameir told BusinessWeek during the 42nd Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair that seaweed was introduced in the Isles in 1986 from the Philippines.

"Two types of seaweed are grown. They are cottonji which has a high content of jelly and therefore expensive. The second type is spinosium whose jelly content is low and therefore less expensive,' he said.

According to him, Zanzibar produces 15,000 tonnes of seaweed annually from about 24,000 farmers. A kilo of it is sold at Sh500-1,000.

Farmers established clusters that were later helped by the Commission for Science and Technology (Costech) to add value. He noted that through Costech guidance, the clusters came up with different types of products including soap, jam, lotion, massage oil and even snacks.Unido gave equipment worth $80,000 for establishing small-scale industries to add value to seaweed.

The Zanzibar government is also in a process of establishing a semi-refined carrageenan plant that will be used to extract the product to produce gelatin that has been added value instead of being exported as raw material.

However, he noted, challenges were there. They include difficulties in packaging materials to attract buyers internationally.

The other challenge is the lack of seaweed innovation parks.

Meanwhile, Costech acting director general Amos Nungu said the commission had been striving to help the public solve socioeconomic challenges.

Tanzania

Relief for Rare Disease Victims As Government Drops Charges On Orphan Drugs

CHARGES on imported orphan drugs have been removed, a move that will make them easily available and affordable as… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.