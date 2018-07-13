12 July 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Prayers Held in Mbeya Following Spate of Road Accidents

By Godfrey Kahango and Ipyana Samson News@tznationmedia.com

Mbeya — Residents of Mbeya Region including government, religious and traditional leaders have turned up at the Ruanda Nzovwe grounds to pray for the region following a spate of accidents that occurred there within one month.

Some of the leaders, who attended the prayers include Mbeya Regional Commissioner Amos Makalla, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Tulia Ackson and Agriculture Deputy Minister Dr Mary Mwanjelwa.

Before the start of the prayers, various choirs in the region were singing songs of worship, including choirs of The Virgin Mary of the Ruanda Congregation and paradise. .

