Malawi: Nomads Invade Mzuzu Seeking Six Points

Blantyre — Brimming with confidence, Mighty Be Forward Wanderers travel up North to face Moyale Barracks and Mzuni FC with a mission for six points.

Wanderers rose to third position on 21 points from 11 games after ending a torrid run of two defeats and 3 draws, with six star performances against Kamuzu Barracks, Blue Eagles, Nchalo United and TN Stars.

The TNM Super League defending champions, who beat Mzuni 1-0 and Moyale 3-0 last season on the same Mzuzu Stadium, have won six matches, drawn three times and lost five twice so far this season.

On Saturday, Wanderers begin their Northern Region sojourn with a tricky fixture against Moyale at Mzuzu Stadium, then Mzuni on Sunday at the same venue.

Wanderers team manager, Steven Madeira, said his side was aiming for all six points from the two assignments to make a major leap on the log table.

"We want to get all the six points so that we should at least, get into the top-two this weekend," he said.

The Nomads mission will be boosted with the presence of their experienced players in the names of Joseph Kamwendo, Esau Kanyenda, Lucky Malata, Alfred Manyozo Jnr, Francis Mulimbika and Peter Wadabwa.

"We have good depth in the team. There is enough cover for the unavailable players. We are ready to show that we are back in business," he said.

However, the Nomads are aware that it will not be a walk over against the Mzuzu based sides. The two teams are always tough at home with the presence of their home fans.

Moyale Barracks coach, Charles Kamanga said they are looking for victory over the Nomads to have a brighter moment in what has been a murky season.