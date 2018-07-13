Namibia: Competition Heats Up in Volleyball Leagues

THE Bank Windhoek Namibia Volleyball Federation (NVF) League, is in full swing as teams in the Central, Kavango, Far North, Erongo and Zambezi regions battle it out for top honours. This past weekend saw teams demonstrate their desire to be crowned champions in their respective leagues.

The pace was lifted in the Central Volleyball League as the season nears its end. In the female category, Rivals Volleyball Club leads the log followed by Namibia Defence Force (NDF), Khomas NamPol and Deutscher Turn-und Sportverein (DTS) who are all tied.

In the male category, Khomas NamPol is top of the log, followed by NamPower, with NDF and 21BDE edging closer. The weekend highlighted a titanic clash between the top two teams Khomas NamPol and NamPower with the latter emerging victorious as they defeated the long term champions 3-2.

The Kavango Volleyball Association League saw teams pick up speed in the second round. In the male category, the reigning champions, Rundu Volleyball Club, are a few points ahead of University of Namibia (Unam) Vipers who are emerging as title contenders. The Vipers are currently top of the table in the female category as well.

Things look set in the Far Northern Volleyball Association (FNVA) league. In the women's division the defending champions, Oshana NamPol, top the table and have been crowned as the 2018 Far Northern Volleyball champions with a game in hand.

In the men's division, the 2015 champions Six Stars are currently in top form after recording a nine-game unbeaten run. They stand a good chance of being crowned champions in this division.

In the Erongo Volleyball Association League, teams still have a chance of making the top two teams in both divisions, but as it stands, Erongo NamPol is top of the league, followed by the Namibian Navy A and Walvis Bay Municipality in the men's division. Namibian Navy, Swakopmund Volleyball Club and Walvis Bay Municipality are the top three teams in the women's division.

Two teams, Unam Katima Mulilo Campus and Hippo, are currently sitting top of the Zambezi Volleyball Association men's league. There is no women's division in this league.

More matches are scheduled to take place during the month of July. The two top teams from both the male and female divisions from all five regional associations will qualify to take part in the Bank Windhoek Namibia Volleyball Federation Cup later this year. The tournament will see 24 teams compete for the national title.