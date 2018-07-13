South Africa: Swys - Even Federer Loses Sometimes!

Lions coach Swys de Bruin has tried to explain his side's indifferent results in the 2018 edition of Super Rugby.

The Johannesburgers are still top of the South African Conference going into the final weekend of fixtures, but their return of eight wins and seven losses from 15 matches does indicate the form of the side that reached back-to-back finals in 2016 and 2017.

De Bruin, in his first season at the helm since taking over from Johan Ackermann, had a simple answer when asked to explain the losses this year.

"It's sport," he said.

According to De Bruin, the Lions (like all teams in the competition) have had numerous games where they have let the result slip.

But, he says, those disappointments are water under the bridge now.

"Roger Federer just lost and he's a star," De Bruin explained.

"Croatia went through (at the World Cup) and England are not suddenly a terrible team. You don't become a terrible team just because you lose.

"On Facebook you're suddenly a bad team and you should get fired with the captain and everyone, but you have to take it on the chin and move on.

"In sport it's about how you react, and I think that's the biggest thing.

"That's where I have huge respect for the guys that turn it around after losing games they should have won.

"That's what makes top golfers. If you start with a 75 in the first round and then shoot a 63, make the cut and still win the competition."

The Lions need a win against the Bulls at Ellis Park on Saturday to ensure that they keep top spot in the Conference and secure a home quarter-final.

Kick-off is at 15:05.

Teams:

Sharks

15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Tendai Mtawarira Substitutes: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Wian Vosloo, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Makazole Mapimpi

Jaguares

15 Ramiro Moyano, 14 Bautista Delguy, 13 Matias Moroni, 12 Bautista Ezcurra, 11 Sebastian Cancelliere, 10 Joaquín Díaz Bonilla, 9 Martin Landajo, 8 Juan Manuel Leguizamón, 7 Marcos Kremer, 6 Pablo Matera (captain), 5 Tomas Lavanini, 4 Matias Alemanno, 3 Santiago Medrano, 2 Julian Montoya, 1 Javier Diaz

Substitutes: 16 Agustin Creevy, 17 Santiago Garcia Botta, 18 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 19 Guido Petti, 20 Javier Ortega Desio, 21 Gonzalo Bertranou, 22 Nicolas Sanchez, 23 Emiliano Boffelli

