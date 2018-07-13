13 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Knights Name Skipper for 2018/19 Season

Tagged:

Related Topics

Pite van Biljon has been appointed as captain of the Knights for the 2018/2019 season, across all formats.

"It gives us great pleasure to announce Pite van Biljon as the new captain of the Knights," commented Chief Executive, Johan van Heerden.

Van Heerden believes Van Biljon's leadership skills and personality will bring positive change to the central region.

"Pite has a fantastic track record. He has made great contributions in all the teams he has captained to win trophies," he said.

"The Knights had an indifferent 2017/2018 season and the Board feels, with this appointment, we will get back on track."

Van Biljon played cricket in the central region growing up and was thrilled at the opportunity.

"I am very excited and humbled by the opportunity to captain such a great team," he said.

"I'm also very grateful to be part of Knights and the history that comes with this great region."

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Raven Klaasen Storms Into Doubles Final at Wimbledon

South Africa's Raven Klaasen and his New Zealand partner Michal Venus are through to Saturday's doubles final after they… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.