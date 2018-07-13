South Africa: Knights Name Skipper for 2018/19 Season

Pite van Biljon has been appointed as captain of the Knights for the 2018/2019 season, across all formats.

"It gives us great pleasure to announce Pite van Biljon as the new captain of the Knights," commented Chief Executive, Johan van Heerden.

Van Heerden believes Van Biljon's leadership skills and personality will bring positive change to the central region.

"Pite has a fantastic track record. He has made great contributions in all the teams he has captained to win trophies," he said.

"The Knights had an indifferent 2017/2018 season and the Board feels, with this appointment, we will get back on track."

Van Biljon played cricket in the central region growing up and was thrilled at the opportunity.

"I am very excited and humbled by the opportunity to captain such a great team," he said.

"I'm also very grateful to be part of Knights and the history that comes with this great region."

Source: Sport24