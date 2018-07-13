South Africa: Why Counting Service Delivery Protests Is More Complicated Than It Seems

analysis

A report released this week claims that the number of South African service delivery protests is reaching an all-time high - and so is the percentage of such protests that are violent. It's a worrying claim, but the reality is that the process of counting and defining violent protest action is not a simple matter.

Service delivery protests are reaching an all-time high in South Africa, and the vast majority are violent. That was the claim of a widely reported study released by Municipal IQ, an organisation which monitors local government.

"The second quarter of 2018 [shows] a new record for protests measured by quarter - 101 protests between April and June, against a previous record for the second quarter of 2017 (73)," read the Municipal IQ press statement.

The organisation elaborated to TimesLive that 94% of the service delivery protests recorded so far in 2018 had been violent, which represented a "significant uptick" when compared with previous years.

Municipal IQ states that it gathers its data from media reports of protests, as well as other public domain sources such as police...