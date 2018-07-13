13 July 2018

South Africa: Why Counting Service Delivery Protests Is More Complicated Than It Seems

analysis By Rebecca Davis

A report released this week claims that the number of South African service delivery protests is reaching an all-time high - and so is the percentage of such protests that are violent. It's a worrying claim, but the reality is that the process of counting and defining violent protest action is not a simple matter.

Service delivery protests are reaching an all-time high in South Africa, and the vast majority are violent. That was the claim of a widely reported study released by Municipal IQ, an organisation which monitors local government.

"The second quarter of 2018 [shows] a new record for protests measured by quarter - 101 protests between April and June, against a previous record for the second quarter of 2017 (73)," read the Municipal IQ press statement.

The organisation elaborated to TimesLive that 94% of the service delivery protests recorded so far in 2018 had been violent, which represented a "significant uptick" when compared with previous years.

Municipal IQ states that it gathers its data from media reports of protests, as well as other public domain sources such as police...

South Africa

