Gambia: President Adama Barrow to Embark On Nationwide Tour

In fulfillment of section 222 (15) of the 1997 Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia, His Excellency, President Adama Barrow will embark on a nationwide tour of the country to dialogue with the public on a variety of pertinent issues in the country.

The duration of the tour is ten days and will begin on Monday July 16th and end on Wednesday, June 25th 2018. During this period, the President will chair 44 general meetings and spot visits throughout the country. President Barrow will connect and engage firsthand with the members of the public on the government's development blueprint - the National Development Plan, particularly the President's priority areas.

As the rains have begun, agricultural programmes geared towards food security, mechanized agriculture for local consumption and targeted exports will be discussed with farmers. It would allow the President to also listen to farmers and learn about issues impacting on crop production and animal husbandry. The President will use the opportunity to re-echo his call for social cohesion and unity in the pursuit of peace, security and socio-economic and political advancement of the country.

For the first part of the tour, the presidential delegation will hold meetings in North Bank Region and Central River Region-North, while the rest of week one will be spent in the Upper River Region. Over the weekend, the delegation will stop in parts of CRR South and Lower River Region. The final leg of the tour will take place in the Greater Banjul Area with a mega meeting in the City of Banjul.

Please refer to the attachment for the full itinerary of the tour.