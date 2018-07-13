Ethiopia: Ministry of Education to Propose Split Into Two Ministers

A draft document has been finalized and will be submitted to Council of Minister for proposing the split of Ministry of Education into TVET, secondary and primary education minister as well as higher education minister, The Ethiopian Herald learnt.

This new structure is believed to ease management difficulties facing the education sector. The objective of the planned structure is needed as the education sector continues to expand increasingly with the number of higher learning institutions reaching 50, said Ministry of Education Communication Directorate Director Haregua Mamo.

She said currently there are 50 higher education, 1,500 TVET institutions and 40,000 primary and secondary schools in the country which has in turn become difficult to manage under same organ. "It is very challenging to manage the growth with the existing structure."

These difficulties have posed their own challenges in ensuring quality education which the proposed structure is expected to contribute positively towards efficient education system.

The Director added that the split of education sector in to two ministries would help to tackle the problem.