13 July 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Ministry of Education to Propose Split Into Two Ministers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Misganaw Asnake

A draft document has been finalized and will be submitted to Council of Minister for proposing the split of Ministry of Education into TVET, secondary and primary education minister as well as higher education minister, The Ethiopian Herald learnt.

This new structure is believed to ease management difficulties facing the education sector. The objective of the planned structure is needed as the education sector continues to expand increasingly with the number of higher learning institutions reaching 50, said Ministry of Education Communication Directorate Director Haregua Mamo.

She said currently there are 50 higher education, 1,500 TVET institutions and 40,000 primary and secondary schools in the country which has in turn become difficult to manage under same organ. "It is very challenging to manage the growth with the existing structure."

These difficulties have posed their own challenges in ensuring quality education which the proposed structure is expected to contribute positively towards efficient education system.

The Director added that the split of education sector in to two ministries would help to tackle the problem.

Ethiopia

UN Gives $15 Million to Help Ethiopians Affected By Inter-Communal Violence

A United Nations emergency fund on Thursday released $15 million to urgently scale up humanitarian assistance to people… Read more »

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.