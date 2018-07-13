Mauritius: Special Representative of Estonia for Africa Meets Prime Minister

press release

Ambassador Daniel Erik Schaer, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Estonia for Africa, paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, yesterday at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

In a statement, Estonia's Special Representative highlighted that he is currently visiting several countries in the region in the context of the United Nation's Security Council 2020-2021 campaign, wherein Mauritius is the first stop. He pointed out that Mauritius and Estonia share good relations and that Mauritius has progressed significantly in the field of technology.

The Ambassador recalled that the Republic of Mauritius and the Republic of Estonia signed on 29 November 2017 a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Digital Cooperation, in the margins of the 5th Africa-European Union Summit 2017 in Abidjan. He added that discussions with Prime Minister Jugnauth focused on ways to implement the MoU particularly in the e-governance and digital sectors.

On that score, he emphasised that there is an ongoing collaboration between Estonia and British experts in the field of cybersecurity while adding that the E-Governance Academy in Estonia is working closely with local agencies in Mauritius to offer guidance as well as to share best practices and experience with Mauritius.