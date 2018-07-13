Tanzania: Relief for Rare Disease Victims As Government Drops Charges On Orphan Drugs

CHARGES on imported orphan drugs have been removed, a move that will make them easily available and affordable as opposed to the current scenario.

Announcing the landmark decision related to health service enhancement here on Tuesday, the Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu, said the government's decision was intended to ensure that patients of rare diseases get reliable and timely medication.

The minister said that from now onwards charges on registration, retention and renewal fees were removed, giving incentives to importers and increasing the availability of the drugs meant for patients with rare medical conditions.

"We decided to reach to this important decision and as I speak now, the regulations associated with this issue have already been signed, paving the way for the implementation of the new development," she said.

According to the minister, the costs are 2500 USD (about 5.5m/-) registration fee, 300 USD (700,000/-) retention fee and 2500 USD renewal fee payable for import authorisation of the drugs and 0.25 per cent of the FOB value for donated medicines for orphans.

The registration fees were paid for obtaining market authorisation only once in five years; thereafter, an importer seeking to retain registration was supposed to pay retention fee every year before paying for another registration after five years.

Ms Mwalimu urged the Tanzania Food and Drugs Authority (TFDA) to reduce the registration period from the current six months to at least two months. The authority's Acting Director General, Ms Agnes Kijo, promised to grant the request.

"We will heed the directives and ensure that the registration period is fast tracked from the current six months to two, but would ensure that we don't compromise quality and international practices that govern the general administration of drugs," Ms Kijo said.

Worldwide, drugs forbusiness gain, thereby providing special incentives for ensuring that their importation is not affected by cumbersome procedures. Earlier, Minister Mwalimu toured the TFDA zonal offices and labs, directing that the facilities be well utilised for the welfare of the consumers of food and drugs in the Lake Zone.

However, she challenged the quality watchdog to ensure that safety of products became key in its daily regulatory functions making sure permits were given for the right products and not otherwise.

"TFDA should also play a key role in the country's industrialisation agenda by facilitating the establishment of the right entities and not discouraging potential investors" she remarked.