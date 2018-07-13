12 July 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Two Arrested for Stock Theft (16 Sheep)

Butterworth Police stock theft and crime intelligence units arrested two men aged 19 for stock theft of 16 sheep. Both suspects were arrested on Wednesday 11 July 2018 at about 14:00 at Magxaki Informal Settlement, Butterworth. The two suspects were found with 15 live sheep and the other sheep was slaughtered not yet cooked.

The sheep were stolen at R6 Locality, Mgomanzi Village, and Butterworth. The total value of the recovered sheep is R24 000. Both suspects will appear before the Butterworth Magistrate Court on Friday 13 July 2018 on charges of stock theft.

The acting Butterworth Cluster Commander, Colonel Ncedo Ngwendze praised both units for good work.

South Africa

