Giants Dynamos want to break a decade-long jinx when they travel to Zvishavane for a date against struggling Premiership side Shabanie Mine at Maglas this Sunday.

DeMbare have never won at the venue in 12 years and the record worries coach Lloyd Mutasa, who is keen to get their campaign back on track after a poor start.

Speaking after yesterday's training session, Mutasa said his side should start picking up points with consistency. DeMbare blew away a good opportunity to win against Chicken Inn when they conceded a last-minute goal against Chicken Inn in their previous game.

"We are doing fine, we are ready for Shabanie. I think it has been long, maybe over six years since we won a match at Maglas.

"I still remember from 2011 up to this day, I think every time we were at Maglas, we ended up having draws. I don't remember when we last won on that field.

"But I am saying everything has a beginning and the good part is we are choosing our team from a pool that is eager to turn the tide.

"Everything has a beginning and I am sure we should be able to break the jinx," said Mutasa.

Goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani, who put in a good shift between the posts against Chicken Inn last week, is a doubtful starter for the weekend game. Chinani is battling a swollen knee.

The Chinda Boys have had many problems on and off the pitch this year and they resumed the second half of the season in the worst possible manner when they suffered a 0-5 drubbing at Triangle last Sunday.

The asbestos miners have lost a number of key players during the current transfer window.

New coach Alexio Sigion has warned Dynamos could be in for a big shock if they come to Maglas with a low opinion of the asbestos miners.

"The defeat away to Triangle is now water under the bridge and it will never have any significance in our future games this season, it was a bad day in the office but it will not happen every time.

"If Dynamos, or anyone we will play against in future, take that weekend result as the yardstick of our performance then they will be shocked.

"If they come underrating us, they will be surprised, it will not be easy for any team to play against Shabanie Mine," he said.

Fixtures

Saturday: Chapungu v Mutare City (Ascot 1pm); Bulawayo City v Harare City (Barbourfields 1pm); Yadah v FC Platinum (NSS 1pm); Ngezi Platinum Stars v Triangle (Baobab 1pm); ZPC Kariba v Black Rhinos (Nyamhunga 1pm).

Sunday: CAPS United v Bulawayo Chiefs (NSS 1pm); Highlanders v Herentals (Barbourfields 1pm); Shabanie v Dynamos (Maglas 1pm).