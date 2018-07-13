Zimbabwe: Be Vigilant, Army Told

Photo: VOA

Soldiers in Zimbabwe (file photo).

Army officers should remain vigilant and alert to avoid the recurrence of incidents similar to what occurred at White City Stadium, in Bulawayo recently, where a bomb blast killed two VIP security personnel and left several others injured.

The bomb was targeted at President Mnangagwa as he left the podium.

A total of 47 people including Vice President Kembo Mohadi and Zanu-PF national chairwoman Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri were injured.

The two VIPs were flown to South Africa for specialist attention and Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri has since returned.

Speaking during a graduation ceremony of 146 section commanders who underwent training in tactics and general squad drills and small arms course at 4 Infantry Brigade headquarters in Masvingo recently, Colonel Quartermaster Staff at Army Headquarters Colonel Amon Mhlanga expressed regret over the Bulawayo incident.

"We should always be vigilant to avoid incidents like what occurred at White City in Bulawayo, last month where the life of President Mnangagwa was in danger. Soldiers should always look to the left and right, as a precautionary measure to guard against such barbaric acts," said Col Mhanga.

"Army personnel should always thwart any attempt to destabilise peace in the country. They need to be alert all the time while on duty. "As I have alluded to, earlier on, your curriculum covered civic education and it is my hope that the knowledge you gained from this important subject will guide you to understand the history of our beloved Zimbabwe.

"Remember these subjects will continue to form the basis of the need by all members of the Zimbabwe National Army for them to jealously safeguard the sovereignty and integrity of our nation. By so doing our hard won independence can be guaranteed."

He said students had undergone important training that was going to assist them to be able to protect the country's sovereignty and integrity.

He said members of the army should remain disciplined and ready to take up any tasks to ensure that peace and tranquillity prevailed throughout the country during the election period.

Col Mhanga also paid tribute to two students, Corporal Remupi Mushonyi of 5.2 Infantry Batallion and Cpl George Sabvure of 3.2 Infantry Batallion who perished in a road traffic accident on May 15 this year along Harare-Masvingo road while coming from a course break.

The 36 weeks-long course also saw 20 female students successfully completing commanders tactics course while 12 other female students completed general squad drill and small arms course.

Among the students, a female officer, Corporal Vimbai Mugano of Army School of Sports came out first runner up in the course and received a medal and a certificate while Cpl Sly Maduba of Para Regiment walked away with best student award while Cpl Felix Muvhumani of 4.2 Infantry Battalion was the second runner up.