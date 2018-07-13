Gambia: SSHFC Staff Look Forward to Their Petition

The staff of the Social Security Housing and Finance Cooperation (SSHFC) who embarked on a sit-down strike commenced work yesterday. This reporter visited their office yesterday the 11th of July 2018, and found the staff on their official duties as expected.

Speaking to Foroyaa, Mr. Momodou Camara, who represents the staff on the Board, said the staff who embarked on the sit-down strike have now commenced work after they met with the Authorities, but their operations are not yet up to expectation.

"All our staff have come to work but they are not yet operating hundred percent (100%). I am sure as time goes on we will. We are expecting the Staff Petition against the Managing Director that should be subjected to an independent arbitrator and whose recommendations will be implemented to be put into consideration as soon as possible," he said.

The staff from the cleaners to the top person were seen performing their duties.

Speaking to Foroyaa, one of the staff said they have resumed work after their representatives met with stakeholders but they are still not satisfied until and unless their Petition against the MD is put in to consideration.

"We will continue to come to work as expected but the authorities should consider our Petition otherwise if we decide to clamp on another strike the outcome will be different from this one,' he said.

Readers could recall that some staffs of SSHFC embarked on a sit-down strike on Thursday 5th July, 2018 at noon.

The representatives of the staff after meeting with the relevant authorities on Tuesday the 10th of July 2018 decided to end the strike with immediate effect.

The Staff wrote a Petition against the Managing Director which, according to the representatives of the staff, will be subjected to an independent arbitrator and whose recommendations will be implemented. However a press release from the Office of the President indicated that, "The new board of SSHFC will be meeting with the new Finance Minister, and if there is the need to have an independent body to look into the matter, it will be done."