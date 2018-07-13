South Africa: 2018 Emmy Awards Nominations List

Announced by The Handsmaid's tale actress Samira Wiley and actor Ryan Eggold, the highly anticipated 2018 Emmy nominations was released on Thursday, July 12.
Game of Thrones leads the nominations list with 22 nominations, followed by another HBO show Westworld with 21, and then The Handmaid's Tale with 20.
With major awards divided into separate categories for comedy and drama, the Emmy's focus on their recognition mostly on television. The Emmy Award 2018 show will be hosted by Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost and Michael Che and will be broadcasted by NBC live on Monday September 17.
Here's a list of the nominees in all the awards' major categories.
Outstanding Drama Series
The Americans
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
This is Us
Westworld
Outstanding Comedy Series
Atlanta
Barry
black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Lead Actor, Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
Ed Harris, Westworld
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Milo Ventimiglia, This is Us
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Lead Actress, Drama
Claire Foy, The Crown
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Lead Actor, Comedy
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
William H. Macy, Shameless
Lead Actress, Comedy
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Allison Janney, Mom
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Supporting Actor, Drama
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid's Tale
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Matt Smith, The Crown
Supporting Actress, Drama
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Supporting Actor, Comedy
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Henry Winkler, Barry
Supporting Actress, Comedy
Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
Outstanding Limited Series
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose
Outstanding Television Movie
Fahrenheit 451
Flint
Paterno
The Tale
USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Lead Actor, Limited Series or Movie
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Jesse Plemons, USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Laura Dern, The Tale
Michelle Dockery, Godless
Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult
Outstanding Reality Show Program
Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
Rupaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
At Home with Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You America with Sarah Silverman
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
The Tracey Ullman Show
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Croden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert