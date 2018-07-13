South Africa: 2018 Emmy Awards Nominations List

Photo: Trevor Noah/Instagram

The comedian, who is in Russia for the Soccer World Cup, posted a picture of himself on Instagram, captioning it: “Wow, I visited Russia for 3 days and now The Daily Show is nominated for 3 Emmys. Next time I should stay for a week and then run for president. To all the people who voted for us and to all who watch our show I could not be more grateful.”

Announced by The Handsmaid's tale actress Samira Wiley and actor Ryan Eggold, the highly anticipated 2018 Emmy nominations was released on Thursday, July 12.

Game of Thrones leads the nominations list with 22 nominations, followed by another HBO show Westworld with 21, and then The Handmaid's Tale with 20.

With major awards divided into separate categories for comedy and drama, the Emmy's focus on their recognition mostly on television. The Emmy Award 2018 show will be hosted by Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost and Michael Che and will be broadcasted by NBC live on Monday September 17.

Here's a list of the nominees in all the awards' major categories.

Outstanding Drama Series

The Americans

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

This is Us

Westworld

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Lead Actor, Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

Ed Harris, Westworld

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Milo Ventimiglia, This is Us

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Lead Actress, Drama

Claire Foy, The Crown

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Lead Actor, Comedy

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

William H. Macy, Shameless

Lead Actress, Comedy

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Allison Janney, Mom

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Supporting Actor, Drama

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid's Tale

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Matt Smith, The Crown

Supporting Actress, Drama

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Henry Winkler, Barry

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne

Outstanding Limited Series

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

Outstanding Television Movie

Fahrenheit 451

Flint

Paterno

The Tale

USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Lead Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Jesse Plemons, USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Laura Dern, The Tale

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult



Outstanding Reality Show Program

Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

Rupaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You America with Sarah Silverman

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

The Tracey Ullman Show

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Croden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert