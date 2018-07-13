12 July 2018

Cameroon: AU Commission Chair Visits Cameroon

By Samuel Mvondo Ayolo

Below is a press release signed by the Director of the Civil Cabinet.

"At the invitation of His Excellency Paul Biya, President of the Republic of Cameroon, Mr Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, will pay an official visit to Cameroon from 12 to 14 July 2018."

Yaounde, 11th July 2018 Minister, Director of the Civil Cabinet

Programme

Thursday, 12 July 2018 1.40 p.m. - Touchdown at the Yaounde-Nsimalen International Airport of the plane carrying Mr Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission. - Welcome by the Prime Minister, Head of Government. - Transfer and installation at the Hilton Hotel. - Courtesy call on the Minister of External Relations.

Friday, 13 July 2018 9 a.m.-9.30 a.m. - Courtesy call on the Prime Minister, Head of Government. 12 noon - Audience with the President of the Republic at Unity Palace. 1 p.m. - State luncheon offered by the President of The Republic and Mrs Chantal Biya in honour of Mr Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission. 4 p.m. - Lecture at IRIC by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission.

Saturday, 14 July 2018 1.30 p.m. - Departure from the Hilton Hotel for the Yaounde-Nsimalen International Airport. 2 p.m. - Arrival at the Yaounde-Nsimalen International Airport. 2.30 p.m - Take-off the plane carrying the Chairperson of the African Union Commission. - End of visit.

