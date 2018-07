Photo: Trevor Noah/Instagram

The comedian, who is in Russia for the Soccer World Cup, posted a picture of himself on Instagram, captioning it: “Wow, I visited Russia for 3 days and now The Daily Show is nominated for 3 Emmys. Next time I should stay for a week and then run for president. To all the people who voted for us and to all who watch our show I could not be more grateful.”

Trevor Noah has thanked fans for their continued support after The Daily Show walked away with 3 Emmy nominations.

Source: The Juice