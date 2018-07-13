Tanzania: Nearly 1,300 Industries Set Up

WITHIN three months of this year, 1,280 industries, 49.6 per cent of the targeted total for regions on the Mainland were established. In April, President John Magufuli tasked every region to set aside industrial tracts and establish 100 industries.

Speaking in Dodoma yesterday, the Minister of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Governments (TAMISEMI), Mr Selemani Jafo, expressed optimism that the presidential order would be successfully enforced.

"I assure the nation that within a very short time, we have made a big stride in establishing small industries in all regions, especially agroindustries. I am optimistic on the implementation of the presidential order and the 2025 Tanzania Development Vision," he told reporters, adding that these were part of the broader ambition to attain middle- income nation status.

He singled out Singida and Mtwara regions for praise, saying the regional leaderships had been very keen on implementing the order, noting that Singida Region had established small agro-industries for sunflower edible oil.

The minister said Mtwara Region had also established small industries for processing cashew nuts which were becoming increasingly competitive in the market.

"In both regions, the industries have created jobs, and have generally uplifted people's livelihoods," the minister said, adding that their ministry (TAMISEMI) would cooperate with other ministries to stave off multi-sectoral snags that might hinder the industrial development drive and undermine people's collective welfare.

He said the government would increase efforts in establishing new and maintaining existing roads, in order to enable farmers to increase agricultural productivity, so that the agro-industries would get the raw materials they needed in good time.

The minister also said that the government would impose taxes on imports to protect local industries from unfair competition. Industrialisation is a key priority for the fifth phase government. Industries that produce goods for mass consumption, such as clothes, textiles and edibles, are encouraged.

The government focuses on power generation projects, which is a necessary step for achieving industrialisation. President Magufuli's administration has embraced industrialisation as part of the panacea for unemployment amongst the youths because industrialisation drive was expected to be one of the significant remedies by creatingthousands of job opportunities across the country.

In March this year, the Head of State told the Tanzania National Business Council (TNBC) that under his leadership, more than 3,500 new industries had been established, thus accelerating his ambitious industrialisation drive, which would compel the government to create an enabling and predictable environment for the private sector to thrive.

According to the government's second Five-Year Development Plan (FYDP-2), Tanzania needs Sh107 trillion in the 2016/17 to 2020/21 financial years to seriously embark on strategies for laying the foundation for industrialisation.