Ghana: GDFF Invites 26 for Final Justifier

The Ghana Deaf Football Federation (GDFF) has invited 26 players for a day's special justify-your-inclusion exercise to be held at the Osu Salem Junior High School (JHS) on Saturday.

The aim is to select the final squad of the deaf football national team, the Black Wonders, for three separate championships this year.

Head Coach of the team, Winfred Chartey Annan told the Times Sports yesterday that out of the selected team, 22 players would be selected for the triple-header involving the Black Wonders team.

The 2016 Africa deaf football champions will first be involved in the upcoming ECOWAS Deaf Football Championship in Togo which is scheduled for August 3-16.

The team will then honour an invitational game in the UK upon the invitation of Everton-in-the Community where they engage the English deaf team. They will be away from August 30 to September 6.

The Black Wonders will then head to Kenya to for the Africa Deaf Cup of Nations in November 2018.

The players invited for the justification includes:

Goalkeepers: Sampson Amoako, Kwame Akwetey, Isaac Addo.

Defenders: Evans Asare, Teddy Brown, Eric Ashiatey, Osei Yaw, Boateng Enoch, Adama Zulkifili, Wonder Korto and Isaac Yaw Amo.

Midfielders: Joseph Ghansah, Jacob Awotwe, Joshua Johnson, Samuel Kusi, Richard Ofori, Richard Abaka, James Aboagye and Prince Afranie.

Forward: Eric Nyame, Gayheart Clayman, Nana Asante Oduro, Nana Amoako Egyir, Samuel Osae, Francis Owusu and Akoto Adjei.