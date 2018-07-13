12 July 2018

West Africa: ECOWAS-UNOWAS Heads to Hold Talks in the Country

By Sarjo Camara-Singateh

The president of the ECOWAS commission, Mr. Jean-Clando Kassi Brou and the head of the UNOWAS, Mr. Muhammed Ibun Chambas arrived yesterday at the Banjul International Airport. Both jetted from a United Nations plane after 2:pm GMT.

Both men were received by the special representative of the ECOWAS president to The Gambia, Madam Vabah K. Gayflor.

A guard of honour was observed by the Nigerian ECOMIG troops at the airport. Both visitors were received by ambassadors of ECOWAS member states and the UN Staff.

Both ECOWAS and UNOWAS heads had lengthy talks with the foreign minister Tangara at the Presidential Lounge before his departure for the hotel.

When the ECOWAS president was asked to shed light on his visit to the county, he indicated that he will talk to the press at the end of his visit in the country.

Information gathered by this reporter is that the Ecowas Commission President had a meeting with both President Adama Barrow and his Vice President Ousainou Darboe. He will also meet with the interparty committee, National Assembly, Interior Minister, ECOMIG team, Justice minister and civil society organisations.

