12 July 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Danish Champions Reluctant to Sell Sanneh to Anderlecht

By Sulayman Bah

Denmark Super League champions Midtjylland are unwilling to cash in on star defender Bubacarr Sanneh.

The 23-year-old is the subject of interest from Belgian heavyweights Anderlecht who're losing sleep over finding replacement for Senegalese defender Kara Mbodji.

Mbodji is expected to leave this month and for that Anderlecht have been scouring the market and consider Sanneh a like-for-like fit to fill the boots of Kara who's is being linked with clubs in the English Premier League and sides in the Ligue1.

Midtjylland acquired the Gambian from AC Horsens six months ago for a fee believed to be in excess of 200,000 Euros.

The First division A side had hoped to tempt the Danes first with a tempting 5m euros before upping that figure to 7m euros but Midtjylland are the least welcoming of any talks.

Midtjylland want all its players in tact in their crusade to gun for a Uefa Champions League spot. It's not also being ruled out that Bubacarr will move if an improved bid is lodged once more.

