13 July 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: NEMA Receives 160 Nigerians From Libya

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says it has received a batch of 160 assisted voluntary returnees from Libya who were stranded in failed attempts to reach different European countries.

The Planning Officer of NEMA, Mr Segun Afolayan, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday that the returnees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, at 9.45p.m. on Thursday.

Afolayan said that the returnees landed at the Cargo Wing of the airport aboard Libyan Airline flight with registration number 5A-DMG.

He said that they were brought back through the assistance of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

"After profiling, the returnees comprised of seven female adults and 153 males," Afolayan said.

He urged the returnees to put their experiences in the volatile North African country behind them and forge ahead with their lives.

"They have another opportunity to make a new start of posterity and abundance. Nobody can tell it better than them that there are no greener pastures elsewhere.

"The best option is to live a dignified life, make their families happy and make the country proud by contributing their own quotas, " Afolayan said.

He added that the federal and state governments and development partners should create a more conducive atmosphere where all Nigerians could prosper.

NAN reports that 155 Nigerians had voluntarily returned from Libya on July 5, with the assistance of the IOM.

Read the original article on Guardian.

