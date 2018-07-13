South Africa: Kimberley Remains Volatile After Violent Service Delivery Protest

Kimberley remains tense following a violent service delivery protest on Thursday, Northern Cape police said.

Captain Olebogeng Tawana said that an element of criminality had taken hold of the protest, which was initially related to service delivery issues and high tariffs.

"People are looting shops and stealing. Although the situation is still volatile, protesters are starting to lose their nerve," Tawana said.

"We still have eyes on the ground and we will continue to monitor the situation."

He confirmed that five people had been arrested during the violent protest.

Visuals of the situation in Kimberley have shown a Pick n Pay Liquor store in disarray, with smashed bottles on the floor and shopping carts blocking the aisles, after apparent looting.

In another video, a satellite police station burns in the background as community members look on.

Chaos erupted in the area when residents delivered their memorandum of demands at the municipal office.

Lieutenant-Colonel Dimakatso Mooi previously told News24 that protesters are calling for the heads of certain officials within the Sol Plaatje Municipality.

