South Africa: Man Critical After Car Veers Off Cape Town Cliff

A man is in a critical condition after his car veered off a cliff in Cape Town on Friday.

City of Cape Town law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said the vehicle rolled off Victoria Road in Camps Bay.

The man has been taken to hospital.

Dyason said there was one male occupant in the car and that he was unresponsive but breathing.

He could not give the exact time of the incident because there were no witnesses.

A motorist who had driven past, spotted the vehicle and called authorities, Dyason said.

