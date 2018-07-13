Swaziland: Govt Cash Crisis - Students Get Results

Students at the University of Swaziland (UNISWA) who have completed their exams have been given their results despite a report they had been withheld because the government had not paid their tuition fees.

More than 3,200 students - almost half of all students at the university - still owe fees, the Swazi Observer reported UNISWA Registrar Dr Salebona Simelane saying.

'Millions of emalangeni' was owed in fees by the government. The newspaper reported on Monday (9 July 2018), 'UNISWA Registrar Dr Salebona Simelane made it clear when asked on what would happen to those students who were government-sponsored and had not paid their tuition fees. Simelane said it did not matter whether a student was self-sponsored or sponsored by government.'

It added, 'The registrar said the university would exercise the same measure across the board and would not be lenient with any party, whether government sponsored or not.'

Now, UNISWA has issued a statement saying the results have been released to 'both privately and government sponsored students, owing and non-owing students'.

The Government still owes the money to the university, but it is not clear whether UNISWA expects to receive it.

The press statement warned, 'There is a condition attached to this position: owing students are required to sign an undertaking to clear their debts in due course.'