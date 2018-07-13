13 July 2018

Swazi Media Commentary (Gaborone)

Swaziland: Govt Cash Crisis - Students Get Results

Tagged:

Related Topics

Students at the University of Swaziland (UNISWA) who have completed their exams have been given their results despite a report they had been withheld because the government had not paid their tuition fees.

More than 3,200 students - almost half of all students at the university - still owe fees, the Swazi Observer reported UNISWA Registrar Dr Salebona Simelane saying.

'Millions of emalangeni' was owed in fees by the government. The newspaper reported on Monday (9 July 2018), 'UNISWA Registrar Dr Salebona Simelane made it clear when asked on what would happen to those students who were government-sponsored and had not paid their tuition fees. Simelane said it did not matter whether a student was self-sponsored or sponsored by government.'

It added, 'The registrar said the university would exercise the same measure across the board and would not be lenient with any party, whether government sponsored or not.'

Now, UNISWA has issued a statement saying the results have been released to 'both privately and government sponsored students, owing and non-owing students'.

The Government still owes the money to the university, but it is not clear whether UNISWA expects to receive it.

The press statement warned, 'There is a condition attached to this position: owing students are required to sign an undertaking to clear their debts in due course.'

Swaziland

Govt Cash Crisis - Schoolkids Sent Home

Children a primary school in Swaziland/Eswatini were sent home because their parents did not help to pay its electricity… Read more »

Read the original article on Swazi Media.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Swazi Media Commentary. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.