Tanzania: Why Dreamliner Kicks Off With Domestic Routes

Dar es Salaam — Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) clarified on Thursday July 12 why they have decided to deploy the newly delivered Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner on domestic routes.

The ATCL director of operations and technical air captain, Mr Richard Shaidi, said the move aims at giving pilots and cabin crew enough experience before launching international flights.

Mr Shaidi made this remark during an interview, which was broadcast live through Clouds TV yesterday.

Mr Shaidi, who was one among the crew members who flew the aircraft from the US to Dar es Salaam, added that the Dreamliner will soon launch its first local flights from Dar es Salaam to Mwanza, Kilimanjaro and Zanzibar.

He further clarified that the Dreamliner will fly locally for a period of one month before starting flying to China and India, to mention but a few.

"It will start flying from Dar es Salaam to Mwanza, Kilimanjaro and Zanzibar as we are preparing to capture international markets. Adding: "As a director, I won't allow the aircraft to fly to Mbeya because the runway at the airport is not conducive."

He said: "Before I was working for a local airline firm operating between Dar es Salaam to Addis Ababa through Comoro, the aim was to gain experience as we were preparing to receive Boeing 7878 Dreamliner."

Explaining further about the new aircraft, Mr Shaidi said the aircraft consists of various unique features, which were designed to make it more pleasurable for the customers.

"Inside the jet, there are eight small rooms equipped with beds which were designed to accommodate customers during the flights," he said.

Mr Shaidi said: "Our esteemed customers who will fly with our modern Dreamliner will have an opportunity to access their mobile phones anytime. Due to technological advancement, there have been improvements made in the plane." Furthermore, he expounded that his office was determined to offer customers quality services, calling on Tanzanians to support efforts to transform the aviation sector.

His remarks come a day after the ATCL managing director Mr Ladislaus Matindi also revealed that his office was planning to deploy the Dreamliner on the Dar es Salaam-Kilimanjaro route as it was finalising preparations for launch of the international routes.