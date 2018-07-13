Seychelles: Air Seychelles to Take Delivery of New Airbus A320neo in 2019

Air Seychelles has signed the lease agreement for one new Airbus A320neo aircraft which is scheduled for delivery in the second half of 2019, the airline said this week.

The agreement was signed in Dublin by Air Seychelles' chief executive Remco Althuis and the aviation chief commercial officer of the Irish-owned subsidiary China Development Bank Financial Leasing, Patrick Hannigan.

"We are delighted to welcome our newest customer in Africa, Air Seychelles, and to support the carrier's plan to renew its fleet and deliver increased efficiency to its regional network," said Hannigan at the signing ceremony.

He added that "we look forward to building a strong partnership that will advance their long-term growth strategy,"

On his side, the chief executive of Air Seychelles said the signing "is a significant milestone, bringing us closer to the introduction of the A320neo."

The A320neo (new engine option) - a fuel-efficient aircraft - is one of many upgrades introduced by Airbus to help maintain its A320 product line's position as the world's most advanced and fuel-efficient single-aisle aircraft family.

Althuis said that the new aircraft will position Air Seychelles as the airline of choice within the Indian Ocean, servicing the high demand routes including Johannesburg and Mumbai.

"The new order will not only enable Air Seychelles to gradually replace its existing jet fleet with modern new aircraft, but it will also enable us to further strengthen the business by operating in a more efficient manner," said the chief executive.

Air Seychelles - established in 1978 - is the national carrier to the 115-island nation in the western Indian Ocean. It currently offers international flights to Abu Dhabi, Johannesburg, Mauritius and Mumbai. The airline maintains a strategic partnership with Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates and 40 percent stakeholder.