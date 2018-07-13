Ethiopia: Institutionalized Change - What Matters Most--Prof. Beyene Petros

Prof. Beyene Petros, MEDREK D/Chairperson Photo: File

Since coming to office, Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed has undertaken various reform actions. Competing political party leader Prof. Beyene Petros says the reform actions has to take institutional base for it could not go to the extent needed singlehandedly. Our reporter SEID MEHAMMED had a brief moment with him. Excerpts;

The Ethiopian Herald: Thanks a lot for taking your time for this interview.

Prof. Beyene Petros: It is my pleasure.

Q: Tell us a little bit about yourself?

A: I'm Prof. Beyene Petros, Deputy Chairperson of Ethiopian Federal Democratic Unity Forum (MEDREK) party. I'm also serving as External Relations Officer of MEDREK. Besides, I chair my Basic organization called the Ethiopian Social Democratic Party, a member of MEDREK.

Q: Let's get straight to our discussion. Who do you think has played major roles for the current wind of change?

A: Well, I would just say that the Ethiopian people have played active roles in putting heavy pressure on the ruling, EPRDF (Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front). Opposition parties as well have been exerting pressure on the ruling party and [the] government on all accounts and fundamental issues. The combined effect of both forced the ruling party to rethink and even to go as far as replacing the Prime Minister. And now we have the new Premier.

Q: How did the people urge the government and the ruling party?

A: We witnessed people's non-stop or incessant demonstrations for more than four years in defiance of the status quo, openly expressing, not even fearing to confront forces that shoot and kill, particularly the youths movement. So this is the manner and pattern of expression of defiance are many and multitude. That's how the population put pressure on the system.

Q: How can the ongoing wind of change rest on a firm base?

A: The population must remain vigilant. It's not enough simply to shake EPRDF strong hold and to create situation where some elements within the EPRDF would start speaking in non EPRDF kind of language and expression as well as taking some measures which had been unthinkable when the EPRDF was operating to its democratic centralist manner of decision making. So, the population should not be complaisant that change has fully materialized, and the pressure should continue.

So far what has been witnessed is a lot of promises. The only practical measure perhaps is the release of prisoners. Though it is not still exhaustive, the most prominent ones which are known to the press and the general public are released. And there are other promises which should be fulfilled. We are yet to see these as well.

Q: What is your take on the current situation?

A: Well, we are cautiously optimistic; we just don't take everything as is. As political movement that has so much experience on Ethiopian politics, we have been on active political movement for more than 27 years now. We have seen all the political characters that come and go in the name of being Ethiopian leaders and statesmen. And this shows us that we have to be cautious.

Q: Can you elaborate on this?

A: We're not sure that all EPRDF member parties agree on all the decisions and measures that he [the Prime Minister] takes. You hear even accusations from the parties over some decisions. We see this from their statements and releases, for instance there was difference on Ethio-Eritrean issue. In addition, some also accuse him for bypassing the parliament. Therefore, it would be appropriate for us to see between the lines. 'Is it sustainable or just a bubble?' -we question. We want to put this country on a multi-party democratic trajectory, and it could not be done singlehandedly. The question should, therefore, be: is it institutionalized or personalized? It should be institutionalized or EPRDF-driven at the minimum. In addition, root causes of problems that surface here and there should be addressed.

Q: What would you suggest as a solution to this?

A: MEDREK has already called for all politically organized groups, advised by civic organizations, religious institutions and the like, to conduct national convention where fundamental issues could be discussed and debated. This may take us to start negotiation and to form a Government of National Unity (GNU) in which all interests will be represented.

In addition to that appointments should be merit based. It should not be based on regional quota representation, I see that the appointment of ministerial positions were not on account of merit. The Prime Minister picked some layperson for highly technical and complex ministerial positions. [Candidates] have to be prepared academically; they have to possess wealth of experience on how to manage the position. This is wasting resources and we are tired of it. As the saying goes: put your money where your mouth is. In the same manner, put competent people to deliver what you are talking about.

Q: Is what you mentioned as GNU a variant of transitional government or is it a different one? A: There is stark difference between the two. If it is to form a transitional government, the incumbent must collapse as what had happened to Derg. EPRDF is still there. But we need to bring a drastic change in the manner this country is governed. EPRDF cannot do it alone. Thus, all parties join forces and that is the GNU.

Q: But there is elected government. Do you mean that the GNU will function, if agreed, after the ruling ends its term?

A: No. It could be anytime.

Q: What priorities need to be kept on the Premier's table, as far as you are concerned?

A: We want the premier to address the issue of the displaced Ethiopians, people who have been driven out from their residences where they lived for hundred or fifty years under the pretext of ethnic area. We believe that Ethiopians can live anywhere they want to. We have been waiting for the last three months, and they have not yet returned to their homes. This should be the top priority of the premier. We are fully convinced that this is a failure. This may be either from lack or will or competence.

I know that all problems cannot get solution over night. The economy has been mismanaged or it has been experimental economy. The talk was to build 10 sugar factories and it had not gone successful. And the military people become experts and billions of money put on bottomless pit. Thus, appropriate direction must be set to correct this.

Q: How could competing parties and parties that opt for peaceful struggle, laying down arms, and contribute to the future of the country?

A: The political space has to be opened wide. All the barriers should be avoided. Political parties cannot do miracle unless the space is open to fair play. We need strong financial support too. Most of our members are not well-to-do persons. For instance, we are in serious condition to maintain our office due to the sky-high house rent in Addis.