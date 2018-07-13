Ethiopia: Secluded Intelligentsia

More than any other section of a community, the intelligentsia is responsible in casting beam of light on the socio-economic and political path of a country. Its multifaceted roles are not only limited to throwing insights on existing situations or in challenging status-quo but it has also unmatched purposes of creating innovative ways that take people out of the abyss of confusion.

To anyone's dismay, most members of the Ethiopian intelligentsia, if not all, particularly the academic community, are highly engaged in winning their bread only, ignoring their moral and professional responsibilities, informed contribution in all spheres of the public life via the media.

And its repercussion is obvious-the media environment has failed to represent plural ideas on issues of national and international significance. Hence, all the broadcast, print and online media in Ethiopia seek information, clarification, interpretation or reflection on important topics from few scholars. To cut long story short, it has led to the dissemination of the same opinion on various media outlets, which contributes little to the cross fertilization of ideas.

Few actually may argue as media favoritism to certain scholars or groups as well as systematic intimidation by corrupt individuals and government officials on the ground of what they say and write, among others, attenuates intellectual's media participation.

However, the wind of change that we feel now has not surfaced out of the blue; it is the result of gallant youths who had sacrificed themselves for the noble cause though most in the intellectual community preferred silence. Though a few, scholar's involvement to midwife the current wind of change is undeniable. But the majority has been either aestivating or hibernating until a new day of peace breaks with their little or no involvement.

Our community, with a farming majority, can hardly decipher the dynamic socio-economic and political realities unless the intelligentsia participates in putting its reflections and explanations. Even the youth population finds it hard to arrive at the truth, and bogged down in a quagmire of confusion-careful examination of the social media environment, where informed discussions are counted to the fingers of one's hand, proven this claim true.

Intellectuals cannot be Ice-land in an ocean of laypersons or as it has been said by many writers, they are not ivory towers. Whether they like it or not, the reality on the ground determines their academic and private social life. Above and beyond, academicians are morally and professionally bound to consciously ponder on the affairs of their country; notwithstanding tough challenges from various corners.

Without undermining challenges the media has been facing, the media landscape has shown progress both in diversity and spatial distribution. This is a profound opportunity for the flow of plural ideas across the length and breadth of the country. Thus, the academic community has to seize this opportunity-a unique opportunity created as a result of the tax payers.

The media should be a platform for informed players to contribute ideas which are potent to transform the lives of the public.

The academic community in particular should, therefore, create ample instruments to inform public discussions, using the available media, and help the general public get the fathom of realities on the ground.

It as well has to reinforce the sustainability of such activities through establishing and/or supporting vibrant professional associations and other similar organizations.

Besides, academic institutions, for it is the heart of the intelligentsia, should facilitate conditions for journalists to have access to public lecture series, forums and the likes, deemed to shape public opinion, to enable the ideas and/or findings of such sessions communicated to the general publicl.

To cap it all, the intellectual community should not distance itself from the day-to-day life of the general public, the community has to enhance its determination so as to shape and nurture discussions which have far-reaching implications for the entire society.