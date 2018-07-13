Ethiopia: Association Welcomes Diaspora Trust Fund, Pledges Support

ADDIS ABABA-The Ethiopian Diaspora Association said it has warmly welcomed the Diaspora Trust Fund proposed by Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed on his appearance to the House of People's Representatives last week.

The initiative is a good gesture and an important step to get the Diaspora involved in the socio-economic undertakings of the country, said Association Chief Executive Director Abraham Seyoum.

"We're ready to help to our capacity in the entire process once the details are fully prepared by the government," according to him.

The issue would be top on the agenda in the upcoming Premier's visit to the US, he said, adding that the step is crucial step to include the Diaspora in national issues.

The members of the Diaspora community living across the world are expressing their support to the initiative and the Association will do its part towards its success, Abreham added.

According to Abraham, his Association would do to its level best as partner of Ministry of Foreign Affairs to success the initiative.

Each and every member of the Diaspora community would contribute one dollar a day to assist the development undertaking at home, yet details of the initiative is expected to be disclosed in due course of time.