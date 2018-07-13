Ethiopia: Representing Unrepresented Intellectuals

Beset by fear of possible animosity from the government, manacled by self-inflicted fear and capacity limitations and disfavored by many government -affiliated institutions, the majority members of the intellectual community have been sidelined from the mainstream media, comments scholars.

The situation has led to few figures to recur in the media landscape, limiting pluralities of ideas, they add. .

Head Department of Journalism and Communication at the University of Gondar, Mustofa Worku, argues that most of the scholars shun media appearance or public forums as they fear labeling and naming.

But the main problem lies on the media's side, he says. The media landscape is very narrow and isolates different perspectives mainly those who are critique of the government, he believes.

"It embraces few individuals who can set the tone for their objectives. Sense of fear is cultivated over the years both among individuals and institutions. But this is not to put all scholars under the same basket, there might be few who avoids media for personal reasons."

Without the engagement of dynamic and different intellectuals, it is more likely that the country's socio-economic and political landscapes remain unchanged, he says, adding that as the door for formal political participation shrinks on the mainstream media and many voices went unrepresented, offensive and extremist voices have started to circulate on social media.

In relation with the changing political landscape, there seems to be easiness among the elites that many scholars are coming to the limelight to forward their opinion on various issues, he adds.

There is a window of change and hope in the country. And scholars should seize the opportunity and help frame public opinion in the way that will help nation building, according to him. Intellectuals, besides their academic commitments, must participate in the socio-economic and political activities of the country, he adds.

Moreover the media need to reach intellectual and think tanks institutions based outside of the Addis Ababa.

"As higher learning institutions expand, so is the number of academicians. This will lead to the emergence of diverse ideas. Thus, the media should embrace the opportunity in its effort of representing the different voices."

Assistant Professor & Asian Desk Coordinator at the Center for African and Oriental Studies Dr. Samuel Tefera says that many scholars have concerns that their commentary will be consequential.

And there has been lack of mutual trust between the academia and the media, according to him.

"Both the government and the media rarely invite scholars for discussion of draft policies and proposals. Most of the time, it is after the passing of the documents that the government holds discussions with the scholars. Thus, recommendations have no chance of inclusion."

This fractured the intellectuals' relation with both parties, says Dr. Samuel.

In addition to this, the public media and other private ones are not independent, he notes, stressing that it usually approaches pro government voices.

The media should not be the voice of the government as it has been so, according to him. "It should only be forum of debate where different insights are represented."

According to Dr. Samuel partly the media have contributed negatively to the problem. It has not created platforms of discussion where large number of scholars could involve while failing to give coverage to forums organized by think thanks or research centers.

"But it is not fair to point every finger to the government or the media. Scholars themselves are either reluctant or under capacity to set their message on the socioeconomic and political discourse of the country. As intellectual we need to think out of the box. It is also our social responsibility to echo rational voice on the major incidents happening in the country. Academic institutions should be a place for in-depth analysis of current affairs or pressing issues. But this has not been the case for many years."

Government Communication Affairs Office External Relations and Image Building Director, Abdurahman Nassier, agrees with the fact that only few people have dominated the political discourse or public opinion.

"Previously there have been limitations with regard to the participation of scholars in political or economic aspects of the country."

Scholars have avoided public forums for various reasons, he says.

"I do not think that the government was putting pressure or discriminating scholars for expressing their opinions, but the scholars were vulnerable of their own self developed fear".

While the government will continue to create fertile ground for inclusive voices and diversity of ideas, scholars should know that their commentary or opinions matter, he indicates, adding that their research outcomes or recommendations will help policy makers and the general public in making informed decision.

But things are looking good these days, Abdurahman underscores.

Intellectuals are entitled to their own opinions and the freedom of press and expression cannot be more guarantors to this end, as to him.