13 July 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi Experiencing Rapid Population Growth - Muluzi

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Maston Kaiya

Lilongwe — Minister of Health and Population Atupele Muluzi has said the country has experienced rapid population growth in the recent years. He made the remarks on Thursday at Crossroads Hotel during a Media engagement on family planning as a human right in Lilongwe.

Muluzi said the population has doubled within the past decade and currently it is estimated that there are around 17 million people. "Although the country has experienced rapid growth in recent years, family planning is still a human right and we are saying "yes" to planning by the family and "no" to planning for the family and that family planning is a human right for couples to exercise, not "population control" to be imposed on us," the Minister pointed out.

Muluzi viewed that despite tremendous progress made in recent years to improve access of family planning services, nearly 700 million women and adolescent girls in developing countries now use modern contraceptives; 214 million women still lack modern contraceptives globally.

He disclosed that in Malawi, only three in every five adolescent women's demand for contraceptives are met and for women over 20 years, the country is at seven in every 10 women.

The Minister cited some of the reasons for such development as availability of supplies, human resources and infrastructure challenges. Muluzi highlighted that the country is a signatory to numerous treaties, conventions and agreements that emphasize the country's commitment to reproductive health and rights including family planning.

He urged the media to take a leading role in dissemination information on reproductive health.

"Your role in informing the nation on issues of reproductive health and rights including family planning cannot be overemphasized as we will be commemorating the World Population Day on July 14,2018 in Mangochi," Muluzi explained.

United Nations Population Agency (UNFPA) supports family planning in developing countries including Malawi by ensuring a reliable supply of a full range of modern contraceptives, strengthening national health systems and promoting gender equality.

UNFPA Assistant Representative, Dorothy Nyasulu said family planning is a human rights and gender issue. She said family planning is about alternatives and contraceptive choices and not population control.

"Family planning is about informed decision making based on access to correct and adequate information, active participant's not passive beneficiaries," Nyasulu added. Mana/mk/tha

Malawi

Nedbank Employee Accused of K3 Million Theft Through Bank Documents Alteration

A Mzuzu based bank teller for Nedbank is answering two cases of altering the bank's official documents as well as theft… Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.