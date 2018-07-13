Somalia: Abdi Iley Apologises to the People of Ethiopia's Somali Region Over Rights Abuses

The Governor of Ethiopi'as Somali region Abdi Iley on Thursday apologised over human rights abuses following a daunting report by the Human Rights Watch.

Iley accused former Intel chief Getachew Assefa of interfering in his region. Speaking in the administrative capital Jigjiga Iley claimed Assefa used his office to protect corrupt officials.

He claimed Assefs ran a criminal cell in the mainly ethnic Somali region.

Iley farther accused Assefa of manipulating former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn.

Abdi Iley has in the past been known to be a close ally of Ethiopia's TPLF and has been on focus following reports of human rights attrocities.

Ethiopia's new PM Abiy Ahmed has introduced dramatic reforms since taking over from Desalegn in April that is seen to be facing out TPLF hardliners.