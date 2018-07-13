13 July 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Tanzania: Home Wrecker! Ray C Hammers Hamisa Mobetto Over Diamond

Zari distances herself from Diamond's claims on the love affair with Hamisa.
By Thomas Matiko

Bongo flava artiste Ray C has criticised Tanzanian model and video vixen Hamisa Mobetto, calling her a home wrecker.

The two picked a fight a couple of days ago and have been trading barbs on social media.

It all started when Ray C took to her Instagram page, that has over 897k fans, to complain about fake designers that have flooded the Tanzanian market, especially imitations from the renowned Italian cloth line brand FENDI

"Pale unapoishi umevaa FENDI kumbe ni Feni. Wachina sio watu wazuri! Bora kujishonea kitu chako mwenyewe hukutani na mtu... Mi staki.. #Wachina shikamoo #Hamna adabu #Tanzania ya viwanda mtakuja kuvaa mpaka FFU mje mkamatwe," Ray C posted

Though her name was mentioned, Hamisa Mobetto somehow concluded that the troll was aimed at her since she has been flaunting her new collection of FENDI clothes that she is selling.

And so she fired back at Ray C, claiming the singer was just jealous of her achievements.

"Mwenzako anaanzisha biashara badala umuunge mkono unakuwa wa kwanza kumponda, kama hupendi anachouza kanunue kwingine au anzisha chako bora zaidi. Kuiongelea vibaya biashara ya mwenzako hukui wewe huna lolote ni kumkaribisha shetani. Wivu na chuki binafis havitakupeleka popote Zaidi ya motoni, roho mbaya itakupeleka jehanamu," she responded.

An angry Ray C responded in kind via her Snapchat, with a no-holds barred attack at the mother of two.

"We nae umejihisi kabla hujatajwa. We mbona umemuumiza mwanamke mwenzio wazi wazi dunia nzima inajua. Sasa mimi na wewe nani ana roho mbaya. Nani mwenye wivu hapo? Umemtoa waziwazi mwanamke mwenzio kwenye nyumba... Unalalama kuharibiwa biashara lakini we ndio wa kwanza kuvunja nyumba za watu."

Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz cheated on his long-time partner socilaite Zari Hassan with Hamisa. The affair led to the birth of a son, Dylan.

