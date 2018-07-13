Kenya: British Newspaper Trolls Kenyan Women for 'Thirsting Over Peter Drury'

Photo: Nairobi News

Peter Drury is a soccer commentator.

A popular British newspaper has trolled Kenyan women accusing them of thirsting over commentator Peter Drury.

Citing reports in a Kenyan newspaper, The Sun reports that Drury "has become the World Cup's most unlikely hero after sending Kenyan women into a frenzy with his colourful phraseology and poetic brilliance".

The paper adds that the commentator is "familiar to British football fans through stints with both ITV and BBC" but his "divisive style is now getting a global platform through his stint on the so-called 'world feed' that Fifa supplies to various nations".

The Sun is one of the most popular newspapers in the world with a circulation of 1,481,876 as of March 2018.

The self-confessed football poet has impressed football lovers with his stellar performances during the 2018 World Cup.

TRENDING TOPICS

He was among the top trending topics around Africa on Thursday morning.

Interestingly, the headline "commentator Peter Drury becomes World Cup's most unlikely hero after sending Kenyan women wild with his 'poetic' delivery" over-promises.

Both The Sun and the local paper do not provide any evidence of Kenyan women drooling over Drury.

Some of his lines that stood out from his commentary during Croatia's win over England are:

"Tonight, the Croats roar on, a roar which they ripped out of England's throat. The three lions were toothless, voiceless and their dream in tatters, it's not coming home, Britain, it has just limped away, maybe forever"

"Sterling had no one to feed but Kane... . Kane had nowhere to be but offside."