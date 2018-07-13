SERENGETI District has received 400m/-more for the ongoing construction of the district hospital, which is scheduled for completion next September. District Commissioner (DC) Nurdin Babu is optimistic that the funds will help to finish the remaining parts of the construction works.

"We thank the government for responding to our request... the 400m/- has been deposited into the district council account and it will be well spent," Mr Babu said recently in his media briefing on various development activities in the wildlife endowed district.

Construction of the hospital's modern theater, he said is ready and efforts are now being directed on finishing several other buildings. Mr Babu said soon after President John Magufuli appointed him to serve as Serengeti DC, he assumed construction of the district hospital that he found on progress as one of his top priorities.

"I saw that the biggest thing that I can give Serengeti people was the district hospital and we immediately embarked on a fund raising campaign to support the construction works," Mr Babu said. The campaign, which involved various development stakeholders and ordinary citizens, is reported to have contributed greatly to the hospital construction.

Residents were encouraged to participate under the slogan: building the district hospital with 1,000/-. The district council's acting Medical Officer Dr Deo Kisaka said the hospital is designed to serve local residents and tourists from different parts of the world to view incredible flora and fauna in Western Serengeti.

Dr Kisaka said construction of the well-equipped hospital theater, with modern medical surgical equipment, was supported by the African Development Bank (AfD) at 488m/-. The government has also been providing millions of shillings to build the hospital at different intervals. The project kicked off in 2009, according Serengeti officials.

Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan laid the foundation stone for the hospital construction when made a working tour of Mara region several months ago. Once completed, the hospital will cut referral cases to Mara Regional Hospital and Bugando referral hospital in Musoma and Mwanza, respectively.

For many years, Serengeti residents have been relying on Mennonite Church of Tanzania owned Nyerere District Designated Hospital (DDH). Completion of the new hospital will see Mugumu, the district's capital, having two big hospitals, several health centres and dispensaries to serve the current population of about 360,000.