THE Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) in Dar es Salam has been rated by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), as the number one ranked airport in East Africa region for civil aviation security.

This was disclosed by Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) Senior Inspector, Salim Msangi, at a recent media workshop here, pointing out that following the achievements, Angola's Civil Aviation Authority has borrowed a leaf of experience from TCAA in civil aviation security.

"Angola's Civil Aviation Authority has borrowed a leaf of experience from us ahead of inspection which will be conducted by ICAO," said the TCAA Senior Inspector during the media workshop which was organised by TCAA.

Earlier this year, Emirates flight, which was en route to Mauritius from Dubai, was forced to make an emergency landing at JNIA. The emergency landing at the airport was described by aviation experts that it just occurred after assurance of civil aviation security.

Mr Msangi explained that ICAO, a specialised agency of United Nations, conducts inspections at the airports after every five years to establish civil aviation security and that JNIA was inspected in 2015. "Stable security results in increase of the number of flights landing at the airports, the number of passengers and cargos," he observed.

Mr Msangi said the main goal of TCAA was to enact and supervise safety regulations in the country's airports, adding that the aviation watchdog is tasked to conduct audit and inspections in all the country's airports. "The inspection is conducted to establish if an airport has the entire stable infrastructure for passengers' safety," he said.

Mr Msangi noted further that TCAA conducts overt and covert tests in the country's airports to establish if security infrastructure performs well in accordance with civil aviation security regulations.

He pointed out that the Civil Aviation Security Regulations, 2017 stipulate that every passenger and luggage shall be inspected for safety and it is against the law for a flight passenger to refuse to be inspected.