Tanzania Test Mighty Kenya in ICC World T20

AFTER beating Uganda in their third match of the ICC World T20 match, Tanzania face Kenya in a decisive match in the Rwandan capital, Kigali today. A victory is crucial for Tanzania as it will place them closer to a qualification of the World T20 finals to be held in the first quarter of 2019.

Tanzania will complete the tournament assignment by facing hosts Rwanda while the same day, Kenya and Uganda will be locking on also for a ticket in top play at the global level finals. On Saturday Tanzania will have a date with Rwanda at 9:30am, then Uganda will battle it out against Kenya from 1:50pm.

The Kigali showdown will determine which teams will qualify for the 2019 ICC World Twenty20 qualifier tournament to be played in the 1st quarter of 2019. Tanzania will bank on the opening batsman Abhik Patwa and captain Zamoyoni Jaboneke to overcome Kenyan threat like they did to Uganda in their previous match.

ABHIK Patwa, Mohamed Khan and Captain Zamoyoni Jaboneke played brilliantly when Tanzania recorded a historic six-wicket win over Uganda on Wednesday. Patwa carved 47 runs from 36 balls, while Khan added 40 runs from 36 balls.

Their innings were brightened by Jaboneke who fired 32 runs for the team. Uganda Cranes who won the toss and opted to bat first, ended their onslaught with 155 runs for eight in 20 overs.

In chasing the score, Tanzania quickly beat it with 158 runs for 4, managed in 9.1 overs to win by six wickets. Despite the loss, Uganda remained second on the table with a better run rate compared to third placed Tanzania who have won and lost as many games as the Cricket Cranes.

On Tuesday, Tanzania suffered a seven wicket defeat at the hands of Kenya at the same venue. Kenya managed to chase Tanzania's target and won with 69 balls remaining, posting 119 runs for three wickets in 8.3/20 overs.

In their opening match, Tanzania posted a 79 run victory over hosts Rwanda at the same venue.