13 July 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Chideu Available for Yadah Match

By Mukudzei Chingwere

Champions FC Platinum welcome new striker Thomas Chideu into the team as they aim to quickly get back to winning ways in their lunchtime battle against Yadah Stars in the capital tomorrow.

Chideu joined from South African side Golden Arrows but was unavailable to rescue his new team from their first home league defeat this season in a 1-2 loss to Godfrey Tamirepi's ZPC Kariba last Saturday.

Chideu was still to get his clearance from South Africa Football Association.

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza has struggled to get the best out of his attacking players who are failing to score with regularity.

"I think Thomas' papers are here, from what I heard I think the papers are here, so it is just up to us coaches if we want him to start against Yadah," said Mapeza.

"I will have to decide with my fellow coaches.

"You know somewhere, somehow, you tend to get demoralised (when you lose) but look at our position on the log, we are still up there and so that is a motivation that we just need to keep on working hard.

"If we had lost and moved, maybe four or five places down the table, then it was going to be something else but we are still on top of the log and we just need to up our game and hope come Saturday we will get a positive result."

FC Platinum enjoy a six-point advantage at the summit ahead of closest rivals Ngezi Platinum Stars who have suffered a dip in form.

Read the original article on The Herald.

