Respected coach and former Zimbabwe international Langton Moyo has quit as coach of local giants Harare City Hornets two years in which he guided them to the national and Harare Basketball Association championships.

Hornets' chairperson Sani Mbofana confirmed the developments.

"Moyo cited personal reasons for this move and the executive has since respected his wishes and accepted the move.

"Moyo is a former Hornets player and as coach he is credited for winning the 2016-17 Harare Basketball Association A League Championship, the Basketball Union of Zimbabwe National Championships 2017 Championship.

"He also won the Bravehearts in Lilongwe (Malawi) 2017 International Tournament, Harare Mayor's Basketball Challenge Championship among other credits", he said.

Former Hornets assistant coach Mike Nhira will be in charge until a replacement is found.

"My resignation from the Hornets coaching men's post was because of some person projects I am working on.

"Hornets is still part and parcel of me and in my blood, I have been at the club since 1991 and I enjoyed each and every moment.

"I have also recently attained a Level 2 diploma in basketball coaching," said Moyo.