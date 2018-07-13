13 July 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Hornets Coach Quits

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Prince Mukuna

Respected coach and former Zimbabwe international Langton Moyo has quit as coach of local giants Harare City Hornets two years in which he guided them to the national and Harare Basketball Association championships.

Hornets' chairperson Sani Mbofana confirmed the developments.

"Moyo cited personal reasons for this move and the executive has since respected his wishes and accepted the move.

"Moyo is a former Hornets player and as coach he is credited for winning the 2016-17 Harare Basketball Association A League Championship, the Basketball Union of Zimbabwe National Championships 2017 Championship.

"He also won the Bravehearts in Lilongwe (Malawi) 2017 International Tournament, Harare Mayor's Basketball Challenge Championship among other credits", he said.

Former Hornets assistant coach Mike Nhira will be in charge until a replacement is found.

"My resignation from the Hornets coaching men's post was because of some person projects I am working on.

"Hornets is still part and parcel of me and in my blood, I have been at the club since 1991 and I enjoyed each and every moment.

"I have also recently attained a Level 2 diploma in basketball coaching," said Moyo.

Zimbabwe

Teachers Blast 'Selective' Pay Hike for Police, Army

A local teachers group has reacted angrily to government`s decision to selectively award “special… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.