13 July 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Horror Crash Victims Named

Tagged:

Related Topics

Police have named 10 people who were killed when a Chinhoyi-bound Nissan Caravan and a haulage truck collided head-on at Mapinga along the Harare-Chirundu Highway on Tuesday night.

One of the passengers sustained serious injuries.

Mapinga is near the Great Dyke Pass.

Chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said the accident occurred at the 60km peg at around 9 pm.

She said the deceased are Martin Jingamire (age not given) of One Field Artillery, Cranborne, Tapiwa Muzvidzwa (age not given) of ZRP Norton, Precious Nyaradzo Gukushu (33), Pamela Rutendo Muchemwa (32) and Maxford Zvirobwa (48) of Mutoko.

Others are Tecla Zvirobwa of Mutoko, Takudzwa Zvirobwa of Mutoko, Zivanai Kabote, Luckmore Matika and a man only identified as Tafadzwa, all ages not given.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police is deeply concerned with the loss of lives in road accidents. We are urging motorists to avoid speeding, night driving and to exercise caution when travelling," said Snr Asst Comm Charamba.

The accident occurred where the ascent into the Great Dyke Pass begins.

The driver of the Nissan Caravan allegedly encroached into the lane of the oncoming haulage truck.

Circumstances are that the driver of the Nissan Caravan commuter omnibus was driving towards Chinhoyi with 10 passengers on board when he encroached into the lane of an oncoming haulage truck, resulting in a head-on collision.

Police said on impact, the vehicles veered off the road and fell into a ditch, with the haulage truck landing on top of the Nissan Caravan.

The driver and eight passengers died on the spot, while another passenger in the commuter omnibus died on admission at Banket District Hospital.

The other passenger, who sustained serious injuries, has been transferred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

Among the deceased were family members who were on their way to a funeral at the Kamurosi family residence in Hunyani suburb of Chinhoyi.

Government will assist in burial of the deceased.

Zimbabwe

Prosecutor General Goba Suspended

Prosecutor General Advocate Ray Goba has, with immediate effect, been suspended pending an investigation into his… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.