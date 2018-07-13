Top amateur David Amm continues to lead the Zimbabwe Golf Association Order of Merit after the Chapman Grand Slam held at the weekend.

Amm, who is also a member at Chapman, is now leading the pack with 307 points and is followed closely by Tafara Mpofu who is on 297 points.

The top amateurs have so far taken part in 12 tournaments and Amm has missed six of them but remains on top.

Mpofu has missed four national events.

In third place is Tafadzwa Nyamukondiwa who has amassed 245 points while Tatenda Makunde, on 200, is fourth while Thompson Masiya completes the top five.

Meanwhile, professional golfer Scott Vincent will be out to make another cut on the Asian Tour this year at the Bank BRI Indonesia Open which tees off tomorrow.

The Indonesia Open, which is the longest running golf tournament in the country, received a prize boost of $200 000 for the 2018 edition.