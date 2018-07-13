13 July 2018

Zimbabwe: All Set for Boxing Night

By Eddie Chikamhi

Local favourite Wesley "Shumba the White Lion" McDade has promised Zimbabwean boxing fans a grand show when he squares off against Briton Michael Ellison in a boxing extravaganza dubbed UK vs Africa at the Harare International Conference Centre this evening.

The 35-year old boxer, who is riding on an impressive streak of four wins by knockout, yesterday said he wants to maintain the momentum as he looks to add Ellison to his list of casualties in an Inter-Continental Super-middleweight challenge match set for six rounds.

This is one of the four matches lined up in a tournament that will see a team of boxers from UK facing their African counterparts, with the highlight of the evening being the Commonwealth title fight between Stacey Copeland and South African Mapule Ngubane.

"I am very excited about the fight. I prepared well for it knowing that I am up against a very good opponent. I am expecting a good fight.

"I am looking at giving a bit more rounds this time around for the fans.

"It feels great fighting in front of my home fans. I always enjoy this moment and this is what inspires me to get up there and do what I do best," said McDade.

With a record of four wins and one loss, the former Zimbabwe light heavyweight champion has been in fine form and has won the hearts of local fans.

He knocked out Malawian Bright Mdoka in two rounds in his last match in April at the City Sports Centre.

This was preceded by a third round knockout of Edmos Takawira at the same venue back in January.

He had also beaten Donald Kampamba of Zambia in four rounds two years ago on his growing CV.

Speaking at the weigh-in ceremony at the Rainbow Towers yesterday, McDade said he is ready for Ellison, who comes with a record of five wins and one defeat in a fledgling professional career spanning two years.

"This is my third fight this year. As Kalakoda have been putting together the events I have also been there to entertain. I love the support that I have been getting.

"It has worked out perfectly, a lot of fights for me in the last couple of years and definitely you can see that I have been improving with each one.

"We will see how the fight goes, what kind of opponents he is. You know I have been having a good streak of knockouts but we will see what comes up tomorrow. I don't see him going the distance but I hope he puts up a good show and we will see what we can give the fans," said McDade.

