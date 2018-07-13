Kenya: AI Powered Huawei Y5 Prime 2018 Launches in Kenya

HUAWEI has introduced another new phone HUAWEI Y5 Prime 2018 to their Y series family. The latest device which utilises the power of AI will be retailing at a recommended price; Kshs 9,999 on Jumia and retail stores across the country.

Powered by AI facial recognition algorithm, HUAWEI Y5 Prime 2018 can automatically detect points of a human face and perform high accuracy mapping, conveniently unlock the screen when the phone lights up (available after HOTA upgrading). HUAWEI Y5 Prime 2018 also features the powerful receiver mode. The intelligent receiver can identify the surrounding noise during the call and allow users to activate the powerful receiver mode by pressing the volume up key, to ensure clear conversation anytime, anywhere.

Speaking of the new device, Huawei Mobile Kenya, Marketing Head, Derek Duh said, "We are delighted to announce the arrival of Huawei Y5 Prime 2018 in the Kenyan market that is aimed at appealing to the tech savvy and socially fashionable youth as we focus on increasing our market share in the market by at least 40%."

He added, "HUAWEI Y5 Prime 2018 exceeds users' expectation and offers more value, creating better user experiences to meet consumers' interest on big memory (2GB+16GB), 4G LTE network and 18:9 Full View Display and excellent photo taking features."

HUAWEI Y5 Prime 2018 features the stylish design of HUAWEI Full View Display; the compact design perfectly integrates with the curved body to make it comfortable to hold; the Android 8.1.0 system and the 3020mAh battery (typical value) ensure the powerful performance for even longer. HUAWEI Y5 Prime 2018 also features a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera with selfie toning flash, making selfies more artistic and expressive.

The smartphone features a 2GB RAM and 16GM ROM, and is suitable for operating multiple process and the Android 8.1.0 which brings consumers the best advantages of software and hardware integration.

