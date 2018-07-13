Malawi: MEC Expects More to Register in the 2nd Phase of the Voter Registration Exercise

As the second phase of voter registration exercise is expected to roll on today Friday, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) believes there is going to be an improvement in the number of people to register.

According to MEC Commissioner Bishop Mary Nkosi, districts in the second phase had enough time to prepare for the exercise.

"As I was going around in the constituencies where we had civic education meetings with the chiefs, we noted that many people are aware of the registration exercise which gives us hope that many people will take part to register," said the commissioner.

Nkosi further said that chiefs are instrumental in delivering messages and by the fact that many of them attended the meetings there is hope that they are relaying the message concerning the exercise to their subjects.

She however, said the issue of people not registering in large numbers during the first phase of voter registration exercise was beyond the commission.

"Technical challenges that Mec faced did not affect the registration pricess as those challenges were sorted out in time and there was no one who was turned away without being registered so the low turnout had nothing to do with the commission," said the commissioner.

The registration exercise is in 8 phases and the first phase which comprised of three districts namely Dedza, Kasungu and Salima started on 26 June and was completed on 09, July 2018. However, some commentators and political parties expressed dissatisfaction with the turnout as many people did not register and they since asked the commission to extend the registration period but the request was rebufed.

The second phase which is starting today 13th July, 2018 is comprised of 4 districts namely Ntchisi, Nkhotakota, Dowa and Mchinji.