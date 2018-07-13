13 July 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Nedbank Employee Accused of K3 Million Theft Through Bank Documents Alteration

By Wisdom Ngwira

Mzuzu — A Mzuzu based bank teller for Nedbank is answering two cases of altering the bank's official documents as well as theft of money belonging to a customer amounting to K3, 733,500. The Bank teller, Michael Sakala from Yakobe Village, Traditional Authority Kampingo Sibande in Mzimba District is alleged to have committed the offences in August, 2017 and is currently on bail.

Appearing before First Grade Magistrate Gladys Gondwe on Thursday, Sakala pleaded not guilty to the two counts and State prosecutor Charles Chilala said they would soon parade five witnesses to prove their cases. Chilala told the court that the accused was conniving with employees of Sophie Ngoma, who runs a filling station in Mzuzu, to be altering deposit slips whenever they come for banking services.

"What these were doing is that the accused could connive with Ngoma's employees to be changing figures on all banking transactions that they were to do at the bank on behalf of the account holder. "They could alter official figures that Ngoma put on the deposit slips and put their own. They could hen share the proceeds from the dubious transactions.

"Since the bank's system reflected different figures from those on deposit slips, the account holder became suspicious and went to the bank where K3, 733, 500 was discovered to have been stolen through cynical transactions. "The matter was reported to police and later Sakala was arrested since all the suspicious transactions were duly stamped by him," he said.

