South Africa: Mind the Gap - Addressing South Africa's Cybersecurity Skills Shortage

analysis

Cybersecurity expertise in South Africa is rather limited as the traditional higher education institutions - our universities and universities of technology - have largely failed to adapt to and incorporate an extremely dynamic and relatively new field of study.

South Africa has recently been the target of a spate of widely publicised cyberattacks - on private sector as well as state entities. It is fairly obvious even to the casual observer that these attacks are becoming more common and diverse.

The question is, what is to be done in order to mount an effective defence against such cyberattacks, which threaten our economy, individual privacies and national sovereignty?

While the discussion on the need for effective legislation and the timeous and rigorous application thereof is becoming more mainstream, the conversation on where the cybersecurity professionals will be produced in the required numbers receives considerably less attention. This points to the questions of both education and training but also to the changing world of work and our national preparedness to this end.

Robert Colvile mentions in his book The Great Acceleration: How the world is getting faster, faster that as life speeds up, our patience dwindles....